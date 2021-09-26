Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 46,116 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $311.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.52. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.30.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

