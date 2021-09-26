Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 142,606 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,606 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.51 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.