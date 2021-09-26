Deutsche Bank AG Has $59.90 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,226,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of Amcor worth $59,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Amcor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Amcor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 526,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

