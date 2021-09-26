Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 638 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

