Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $296.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.46 and a 200-day moving average of $275.27.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

