Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,657,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after buying an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after buying an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

