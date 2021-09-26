Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of MarketAxess worth $174,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 18.5% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $424.00 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.70 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.21.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

