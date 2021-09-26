Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,262 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,105,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $186,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKC opened at $84.55 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

