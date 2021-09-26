Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 706,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $181,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

