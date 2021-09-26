Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after purchasing an additional 108,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 109,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,690,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,382,000 after purchasing an additional 126,378 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.