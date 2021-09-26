Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

