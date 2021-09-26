Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 958 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.58.

PPG Industries stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.54. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.03 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

