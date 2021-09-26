Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

