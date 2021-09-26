Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 804,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $110,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.