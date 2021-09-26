Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $507,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

