-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.26). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million.

AQST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.63. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.06.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

