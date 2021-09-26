Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

FINMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

FINMY opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

