Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC opened at $36.39 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

