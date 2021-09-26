Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:HMN opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.