Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $50.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.75.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 953,344 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

