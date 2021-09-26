Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,606,118 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,606,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $64,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $37.19 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.