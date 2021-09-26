Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target at C$21.89

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMU.UN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$24.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

