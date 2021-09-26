Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $201.95 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Workday worth $201,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY opened at $268.43 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.62 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.47 and a 200-day moving average of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

