Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $226,934,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $54,069,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $24,527,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $4,388,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $3,244,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

