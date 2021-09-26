Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 133.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in GDS were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS opened at $57.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

