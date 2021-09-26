Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $909,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,423,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

USIG stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $62.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.