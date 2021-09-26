Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,810 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in KE during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

