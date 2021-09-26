Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stake Reduced by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 203.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ping Identity by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 117,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ping Identity by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

