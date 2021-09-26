Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $162,000 Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

RPD opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $125.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.85.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,197 shares of company stock worth $1,162,388. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

