Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 490 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $9,714,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after buying an additional 303,765 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Match Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,069,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $160.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.77.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

