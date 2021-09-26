Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average is $87.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

