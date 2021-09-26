IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after buying an additional 75,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 74,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $679.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.58 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $678.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

