Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,381 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $90.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.