Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 880.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,029 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 638.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 532.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $114.43 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $79.24 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

