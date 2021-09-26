Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 322,334 MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 322,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.54% of MediaAlpha at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 66.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 42.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $552,335.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,856.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,396 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,772 over the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -141.36.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.