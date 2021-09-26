Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,070,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,988,983 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Crocs worth $940,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 63,105 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $223,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Crocs stock opened at $156.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.52. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

