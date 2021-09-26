BlackRock Inc. Has $962.05 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,961,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,462 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.54% of Life Storage worth $962,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Life Storage by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Life Storage by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI opened at $117.46 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.34 and a 1-year high of $129.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

