Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Tapestry worth $1,005,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tapestry by 11.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $250,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $214,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Tapestry by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

NYSE:TPR opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

