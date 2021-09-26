BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.88% of LKQ worth $1,023,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

