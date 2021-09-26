BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,090,834 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,326,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,834 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $1,110,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 19.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 652,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

REG stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

