-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $223.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson bought 57,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2,561.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 103,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,703 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

