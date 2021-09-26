BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,012,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.46% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,142,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

