Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

