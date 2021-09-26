Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.