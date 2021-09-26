JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 4,219 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 21.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

