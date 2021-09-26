Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Position Lessened by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $103.29. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

