$0.89 EPS Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.91. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101,992.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 98,478 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

TPH opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

