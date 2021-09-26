International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Shares of IFF opened at $132.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,870,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $293,181,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,096,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

