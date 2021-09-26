Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 46.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $170.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

