National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Waters by 590.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $28,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $393.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.79. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $188.22 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

